Joe Root lauds Virat Kohli's art of run-chase, says would like to sit and chat with Indian skipper

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again impressed the cricket fraternity with the way he chased down a stiff 350-run total against England in the second ODI recently. In his first match as India's full-time limited-overs captain, Kohli also slammed his 27th one-day international century.

As wishes poured in from all corners, Joe Root – the lynchpin of England's batting line-up, also praised the Delhi batsman's rare ability to successfully chase down targets.

"He's one of the best at run chases in the game, in fact he probably is the best at it. His record says he's got 15 hundreds chasing scores down now," he said.

The 26-year-old, who himself is regarded as one of the modern day greats, said he would want to sit and have a chat with Kohli, for which he has not had the opportunity so far.

"I'd love to sit and chat to him, but I've not had that opportunity yet. Definitely watching him go about his business there is a lot of thought behind it," he added.

While Kohli scored his 27th ODI ton, Root, who has an incredible record batting against India, scored 78 runs in England's first innings.

The two teams will next meet on January 19 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second ODI.