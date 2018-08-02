हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Joe Root quickest to 6000 Test runs in 5 years and 231 days, breaks Alastair Cook's record

Joe Root played his 127th inning on Wednesday and became the quickest to score 6000 Test runs since his debut in 2012.

England Skipper Joe Root completed 6000 Test Runs on Wednesday during the first day of Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. Root became the quickest batsmen to score 6000 Test runs since his debut in 2012 which was also incidentally against India. He achieved the feat in five years and 231 days.

The 27-year-old right-hand batsman surpassed former England captain Alastair Cook's record, who took five years and 339 days for his 6000 runs. Root achieved the record in his 127th Test inning while Indian cricketers - Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar - achieved the landmark in 117 and 120 innings respectively.

The England captain on Wednesday was his team's hope during the first Test match against India. He scored 80 runs off 156 balls but was run out by Virat Kohli's direct hit. Root scored his 41st Test half-century on Wednesday.

It was the 63rd over of the innings when Kohli's direct throw ran out Root as he tried to come back for non-existent double. 

That dismissal changed the momentum of the innings with England collapsing thereafter. England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls. 

(with agency inputs)

