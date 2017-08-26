close
Joe Root recalls the day Sachin Tendulkar left him disappointed

Incidentally, Headingley is also Root's home ground where he is leading England against West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 16:06
Joe Root recalls the day Sachin Tendulkar left him disappointed

New Delhi: England skipper Joe Root recalled a nostalgic memory of a visit to the Headingley in 2002 to watch master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar wield his willow. 

However, Root revealed that he was left disappointed as Tendulkar spent half the day in the dressing room and came out to about only for a short span of time. 

Incidentally, Headingley is also Root's home ground where he is leading England against West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series.

"I remember coming here as a young boy watching Yorkshire in a Roses game," said 26-year-old Root.

"Obviously I wanted to be a part of it straight away. The first Test match (I saw at Headingley) was against India. 

"I think they only lost one wicket all day, India. I was desperate for Sachin to get in."

India went on to win the match by an innings and 46 runs. 

"I've watched a lot of cricket over the years here and now to get the opportunity to lead England here is obviously very special," said Root.

"To be at home, a place where I've played a lot of cricket, grown up learning the game, watching the game, it means a lot," added Root, born and brought up in the nearby city of Sheffield. 

TAGS

Joe RootSachin tendulkarcricket newsEngland Vs West IndiesIndia Cricket News

