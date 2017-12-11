John Cena posts inspirational Rahul Dravid quote on Instagram — See pic

New Delhi: A day after Indian fans witnessed a WWE live event in Delhi, John Cena quoted batting great Rahul Dravid on his latest Instagram post.

Cena, one of the most recognizable WWE superstars, shared the post on Sunday with a photo of Dravid in India colours. And the quotee reads: "You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."

The former India captain is regarded as an epitome of humility and self-perseverance, and these words reflect his true self.

The 44-year-old played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I scoring 13288, 10889 and 31 runs in a storied career.

Why Cena, a 16 WWE World Champion, shared it is unknown, but the pro-wrestler has for sure earned the respect of respect of Indian cricket fans.

It's worth noting that Cena spent some time with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson while touring Australia to promote his latest film, Ferdinand, which is based on the popular children's book, The Story of Ferdinand.

Cena was seen trying to learn how to play cricket.

On Saturday, New Delhi hosted a WWE live event featuring some of the biggest names in the sports-entertainment business.