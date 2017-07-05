Jonty Rhodes, arguably world's best fielder, set to be appointed by MCA as fielding consultant

New Delhi: South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, widely regarded as the best fielder to have played the game, is all set to land into a coaching role to improve the fielding efforts of budding Indian cricketers.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rhodes, who has been the fielding coach for three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians, is set to be hired by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as their fielding consultant.

“We've been in talks with him for a while now, and since he's keen to accept our offer, the process of his appointment is in the final stages now," a top MCA official told the newspaper.

The official added that certain terms and conditions of the contract were yet to be finalised at the MCA's managing committee meeting on Friday.

“We want him to spend around 80-100 days at our academy at BKC. He'll help out our cricketers from all the age-groups -from the under-12 to the Ranji Trophy level," he added.

Not to forget, during his playing days, Rhodes proved how ground fielding was crucial to a team's success.

Rhodes has often hailed India as his second home, and his love can be ascertained from the fact that he named his daughter 'India'.

The 47-year-old represented South Africa in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs, where he amassed 2,532 and 5,935 runs respectively.