Jonty Rhodes picks Suresh Raina ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif as India's best fielder

New Delhi: South African legend Jonty Rhodes has picked Suresh Raina as the greatest ever Indian fielder, ahead of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif.

"Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif were some of the better fielders around. Virat Kohli, he is ok. But Suresh Raina for me is the best fielder in India.

Regarded as the greatest ever fielder in the game, Rhodes' verdict should settle the debate, if there was any, on who's India's greatest fielder.

Rhodes even went onto stress that Raina reminded him of a "much younger Jonty Rhodes".

"He goes for the ball, regardless of whether he thinks he can get it or not. He reminds me a lot of a much younger Jonty Rhodes," he added.

The South African made the remarks during a function in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rhodes is the fielding coach of the reigning Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. And he has seen all three players from close quarters.

(With PTI inputs)