close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jonty Rhodes picks Suresh Raina ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif as India's best fielder

Regarded as the greatest ever fielder in the game, Rhodes' verdict should settle the debate, if there was any, on who's India's greatest fielder.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 19:58
Jonty Rhodes picks Suresh Raina ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif as India&#039;s best fielder

New Delhi: South African legend Jonty Rhodes has picked Suresh Raina as the greatest ever Indian fielder, ahead of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif.

"Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif were some of the better fielders around. Virat Kohli, he is ok. But Suresh Raina for me is the best fielder in India.

Regarded as the greatest ever fielder in the game, Rhodes' verdict should settle the debate, if there was any, on who's India's greatest fielder.

Rhodes even went onto stress that Raina reminded him of a "much younger Jonty Rhodes".

"He goes for the ball, regardless of whether he thinks he can get it or not. He reminds me a lot of a much younger Jonty Rhodes," he added.

The South African made the remarks during a function in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rhodes is the fielding coach of the reigning Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. And he has seen all three players from close quarters.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Suresh RainaJonty RhodesBest fielderYuvraj SinghMohammed Kaifcricket news

From Zee News

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentators to sign undertaking to avoid conflict of interest
cricket

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentato...

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final say
cricket

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final s...

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket resumption
cricket

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket r...

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on August 18
Football

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on Aug...

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans not to compare players from different eras
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans no...

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra begins campaign
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thr...

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get byes in first round
BadmintonOther Sports

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get...

National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution at flooded stadium
Other Sports

National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electroc...

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video