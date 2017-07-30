Jonty Rhodes to mentor TNPL team Ruby Kanchi Warriors

New Delhi: Jonty Rhodes will have his love affair with India continue as he is set to join Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The man who was considered the finest fielder in the world in his playing days will be joining TNPL team Ruby Kanchi Warriors as a mentor. Rhodes has a special relationship with India. He loves the country so much that he also named his daughter India.

Meanwhile, on its official Twitter hand, the team tweeted, “It’s a Bird...It’s a Plane...It’s @JontyRhodes8! ???? Welcoming our mentor & brand ambassador for @TNPremierLeague 2.0! #DoubleTheGethu.”

The team will be coached by former Indian pacer Tinu Yohannan, who said, “The mere presence of a legendary player like Rhodes can motivate the players. I am excited to welcome him to the team.”

He further added, “It will be a privilege to have him in our midst. His presence in the dressing room and during the practice sessions can be invaluable. He can pass on a lot of knowledge to the young players. He (Rhodes) will be with the team for two days.”

He also said, “Though he will be with the team only for one match, it will be good to have him with us. With his experience, he can pass on valuable tips to the Warriors players.”