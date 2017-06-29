close
Juveniles beat man to death with cricket bat for asking them not to play cricket on road

While the locals nabbed one of the accused, the other one managed to escape away, but was later caught from a relative's house.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 16:28
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was killed for asking teenagers to shift their cricketing base from road into a playground.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident happened in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Tuesday evening, after a 22-year-old was hit by a cricket ball on his way to his uncle's house.

The man lost his cool and not only screamed at the locals, but also reportedly slapped one of the juveniles.

“He shouted at them and asked them to play in a proper playground, and not on the road. After screaming at them, he went to his aunt’s house in Roshanara Road,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

People in the vicinity intervened and ended the argument.

However, when two of the juveniles spotted the man near his uncle's house later on, they cornered him and attacked him with a cricket bat.

The injured victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

While the locals nabbed one of the accused, the other one managed to escape away, but was later caught from a relative's house.

