India vs Australia

K.L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar bond over pancakes in Brisbane

The trio seemed to be in a jovial mood as they left for the restaurant famous for it's pancakes, dressed in an informal attire. 

K.L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar bond over pancakes in Brisbane
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian cricketers K.L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar bonded over breakfast in Brisbane, during their visit for the first T20I against Australia at the 'The Gabba'. 

The trio seemed to be in a jovial mood as they left for the restaurant famous for it's pancakes, dressed in an informal attire.

Rahul discussed the emotional bond he shared with the restaurant terming it as a "ritual" to visit the place whenever he was in "Brisbane".

"It's a ritual for me to visit this pancake place whenever i am in Brisbane", said Rahul.

As Rahul elaborated on his experiences in Australia, Karthik and Sundar were happy to sit silently enjoying the details. 

Rahul had a few more titbits to share about his bond with Australia, describing it as the country where he made his 'Team India' as well as 'India-A' debut.

He further shared his opinion on the local cricketing audience , saying that the "crowds are really against us when we play in Brisbane". 

However, he also had a hilarious tale to share about his cricketing experience while playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

"MCG was so huge that I could not even spot MS Dhoni, our skipper while playing there," added Rahul.  

Sundar described being involved in the cricketing series against Australia as a dream come true, stating that "he had always wanted to come and play here".

At this point, the meals arrived as the players enjoyed their respective dishes while clicking away fancy images on their mobiles. 

India clinched a six-wicket win over Australia in the third and final T20I to end the series with a 1-1 draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.           

