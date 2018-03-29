Kane Williamson named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain after Warner ban

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting April 7.

The league on Wednesday had banned regular captain David Warner for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

"I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented bunch of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," said Williamson, who was part of the Hyderabad team that won the 2016 IPL title under Warner.

Interestingly, the Sunrisers will open their campaign on April 9 against Rajasthan Royals, whose designated captain Steve Smith too had been banned from the league on Wednesday for the same offence.

Earlier on Thursday, Warner broke his silence over the scandal on Twitter and made a public apology. "To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I'm currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It's a stain on the game we all love and I've loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days," the left-handed batsman wrote.

Warner has been banned by Cricket Australia for one year and will never be considered for Australia captaincy. His partner in crime, Smith too has been slapped a one-year ban by CA, however, he can become captain 12 months after his return. The third offender, Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the ball-tampering scheme using sandpaper, has been banned for nine months, and same as Smith, can't skipper Australia for 12 months after his return.