close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kapil Dev laughs at today’s players! Know reason why

Kapil talked about giving up superstitions during a recent interview. He added how being superstitious can distract you from performing on the cricket field. He also shared a beautiful anecdote.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 11:04
Kapil Dev laughs at today’s players! Know reason why

New Delhi: It is a bit of surprise when you know that a cricketer of the 1980s and 1990s is not as superstitious as one of the 2000s and beyond. And that is the case if you look at Kapil Dev, arguably India’s greatest cricketer till date. Kapil talked about giving up superstitions during a recent interview. He added how being superstitious can distract you from performing on the cricket field. He also shared a beautiful anecdote.

Kapil was quoted to be saying by Indian Express in a web interview programme called What The Duck, “There is a lot of superstition. Even when you are watching a match at home and if India is playing well, they do not allow you to leave. I think everyone has their own beliefs. That is why this game is so popular. When I was a youngster, I too had my own set of beliefs.”

He also added, “I would always wear the left pad first and put the right foot first on the ground. These were little things, do the right things in life. I would wear a slim chain with a Lord Shiva pendant because a sportsman is always a little scared. You keep God close to your heart.

I played a shot and my chain touched the bat and it made a sound. The chain was quite long and it came out. There was an appeal. Luckily, the umpire gave not out. I was relaxed. But in the evening, I removed the chain and kada. And I thought about my life’s self-beliefs. My inner voice said that maybe these chains will not score runs for me.

If God is there, then he’s there. If you look at a top swimmer at Olympics level, they shave all their body hair so that they can swim even faster. And here, we wear so many things and make ourselves heavy. Today, when I observe a few players, adjusting their chains after every ball, I feel their mind, second thought is here. So, to avoid it, I got rid of my chain and the bracelet.”

He further said, “If I had the ability, then I will score runs. A chain or any other thing is not going to score runs for me. I wanted to know if I can make runs without them. Somehow, I freed myself from all these things. When I see some players today, I laugh. They still don’t have the self-belief in them. They don’t have self-realisation.”

TAGS

Kapil DevCricketIndian cricketIndian Cricket Legend

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

WI vs IND: Century against England was more special, says Virat Kohli
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Century against England was more special, says V...

Aditi Ashok rises to 24th in Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
Other Sports

Aditi Ashok rises to 24th in Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017, India vs South Africa: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs South Africa: Liv...

Wimbledon 2017, Men&#039;s Singles Preview : Roger Federer to take on Mischa Zverev for round three encounter
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Men's Singles Preview : Roger Federer...

Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women&#039;s World Cup to Wimbledon
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: From ICC Women's World Cu...

Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to former Indian captain
cricket

Sourav Ganguly turns 45, Twitterati pay their respect to fo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video