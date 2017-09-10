Karun Nair named captain of India A squad

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 18:42
New Delhi: Apart from announcing the Indian team for the series against Australia, the BCCI on Sunday also announced the India A squad for the battle against New Zealand A. Karun Nair will be captaining the 14-man India A squad.

New Zealand’s A team will be touring India to play two four-day matches and four one-day games. The games will be played from September 23 to October 13.

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming tour:

1st Four Day match - 23-26 September, Vijayawada

2nd Four Day match - 30 September-3 October, Vijayawada

1st One Day match - 6 October, Visakhapatnam

2nd One Day match - 8 October, Visakhapatnam

3rd One Day match - 10 October, Visakhapatnam

4th One Day match - 13 October, Visakhapatnam

India 'A' squad:

Priyank Panchal, R Samarth, Sudip Chatterjee, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Shahbaz Nadeem, K Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ankit Rajpoot

New Zealand 'A' squad:

Henry Nicholls (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell (w), Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert (w), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young, Jeet Raval (With inputs from ANI)

Karun NairIndia A squadNew Zealand A

