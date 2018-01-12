Karun Nair's ton helps Karnataka win in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Vizianagram: India discard Karun Nair continued his purple patch in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy by hammering a 48-ball hundred to guide Karnataka to a 78-run win over Tamil Nadu here on Friday.

Nair struck a 52-ball 111 to lift Karnataka to 179/9 after being put into to bat before leg-spinner Praveen Dubey scalped four wickets to bundle the opposition for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs in the South Zone clash.

In another South zone tie, hosts Andhra Pradesh rode on Ricky Bhui's unbeaten 58-ball 73 to prevail over Hyderabad by six wickets at Visakhapatnam.

At the same venue, Kerala rode on opener Sanju Samson's unbeaten 44-ball 65 to outshine an unfancied Goa by nine wickets.

At Ranchi, Bengal edged past Jharkhand by six wickets in an East Zone clash, while Odisha humbled Tripura by 72 runs at the same venue.

In North zone, Rishabh Pant's breezy 33-ball 51 guided Delhi to an eight-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground while Haryana thrashed a star-studded Harbhajan Singh-led Punjab by five wickets at the same venue.

The two Central zone matches played in the day saw Rajasthan beat hosts Chhattisgarh by seven wickets at Raipur while Vidarbha pipped Madhya Pradesh by seven runs at the same venue.