Kashmir's only qualified female cricket coach Sakeena Akhtar breaks stereotypes in the valley!

New Delhi: She has indeed come a long way and broken many stereotypes in reaching where she stands tall today. Sakeena Akhtar, the only qualified female cricket coach in Kashmir training the under-19 state girls team has been working hard for past eight long years at the Kashmir University.

According to Your Story.com, Sakeena, who hails from Munawarabad in Srinagar did not dream to play cricket at first. The place where living on the edge literally stands true, Sakeena's relentless efforts are indeed praiseworthy.

She is currently coaching both boys and girls at the University. She in every which way is breaking many stereotypes and providing wings to the dreams of many young cricket aspirants in the valley by setting a huge example before them.

The report quotes her as telling Kashmir Life, “When I was a kid, I was part of a boy’s cricket team in my locality. It was there that I learned the nuances of the game.” “My family was supportive, but they wanted me to focus on my career first,” she added.

She further said, “I am planning to do all the three levels of coaching, after which I will become a National Coach, which will enable me to coach cricket enthusiasts anywhere in India.”

Way to go Sakeena!