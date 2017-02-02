Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan likely to star opposite Sanjay Dutt in Rameez Raja's debut film

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricket captain on Thursday announced that he will cast Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt in a film he is producing.

According to Geo News, the movie would focus on the power of cricket, and it can be used to eliminate terrorism.

It also reported that the female lead for his movie is yet to be announced but it's rumoured that Raees star Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif would star opposite Dutt in a 1-hero, 2-heroine flick.

Interestingly, the cricketer-turned-commentator was in the news for his criticism of Pakistan after tennis fans in the country missed out the recent Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final.

He took to Twitter to expressed his disappointment. "Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final.shameful," he wrote.

But as expected, there were supporters and critics.