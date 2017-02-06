Katrina Kaif's smile appeals most to me, reveals India's spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal
New Delhi: India's latest spin sensation Yuzwendra Chahal mesmerized the crowd with his emphatic bowling in the Bengaluru T20I against England. The spinner, who bamboozled English batsmen has now claimed to have a big crush on Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.
Chahal candidly revealed that he is infatuated with Katrina Kaif’s smile. “I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me,” Chahal added in an interview during the resurgent cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL)”.
The leggie ran riot in India's 3rd T20I against Eoin Morgan and Co. and was dubbedMan of the Match followed by the Man of the Series as the visitors lost 8 wickets for 8 runs in the decider.
In the Bengaluru T20I, Chahal registered his best bowling figures for the Men in Blue by claiming 6/25, surpassing Ravi Ashwin’s impressive figures of 4/8 against Sri Lanka.
