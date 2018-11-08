हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Keep it light, guys: Virat Kohli tries to end controversy over his statement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli attempted to bring an end to the controversy surrounding his "I don't think you should live in India" response to a cricketing fan's message which described him as an "over-rated batsman". 

Image Credits: Reuters

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday attempted to bring an end to the controversy surrounding his "I don't think you should live in India" response to a cricketing fan's message which described him as an "over-rated batsman". 

"I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all," Kohli tweeted.  

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kohli was shown reading out and responding to Instagaram messages, tweets in a video. 

"Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," read the cricketing fan's tweet. 

The 30-year-old cricketer responded back to the fan's viewpoint in an angry manner, encouraging him to "get his priorities right".   

“Okay, I don't think you should live in India then? you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right,” said Kohli.  

The incident further drew a reaction from famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who stated that the cricketer's statement “is reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into”.

