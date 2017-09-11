Keeping Virat Kohli quiet will be Australia's biggest challenge: Steve Smith

New Delhi: Ahead of the series opener against India in Chennai, Australian captain Steve Smith admits keeping counterpart Virat Kohli will be his team's biggest challenge.

Australian cricket team endured a 3-1 defeat during their Tour of India in a 4-match Test series earlier this year and now Smith and his men return for a limited overs series which includes 5 One-Day Internationals and 3 T20Is, starting September 17. (IND vs AUS - Full Schedule)

The Aussie skipper revealed that he kept a tab on the recently concluded Sri Lanka vs India series, while acknowledging that Kohli looked in top form throughout the series.

"I'm not too concerned about my differences with Virat (both personal records and batting styles in ODIs). He has a phenomenal record in ODIs (30 hundreds) and is obviously going to be dangerous. Hopefully we can keep him quiet as much as possible. If we do that, then hopefully that can help us go a long way in having some success on this tour," said the 28-year-old Smith.

"We have been following the India-Lanka series in bits and pieces. India are playing some really good cricket and are an excellent ODI side. It's a good challenge for us as it's always tough playing India in India," he added.

Team India will be without the spin-duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the first three matches at least.

READ: India-Australia series will be played in good spirit: Steve Smith

When when asked if Smith was surprised to see an Indian side without the pair, who have been sensational against the visitors in the Test series earlier this year, the Australian captain said, "It's a completely different format to Test cricket. Axar Patel has done pretty well for them, (Yuzvendra) Chahal is in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav is a good bowler too."

Smith also hoped that leg-spinner Adam Zampa would do well for them in the series.

"I hope so, he has got a pretty good record for us in the last year or two. He has got some experience playing in the IPL. We know what to expect from Zamps. If he gets his opportunity, he can hopefully have some success on this tour."

Asked if playing an ODI series was ideal preparation ahead of the Ashes series, Smith said," I don't think there is a problem with that."

"I know before the last Ashes series there was a one-day series here as well. There is plenty of time when we get back home and play some Shield games also and get ready for the Ashes."

The skipper also praised former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram, who works with them as spin consultant.

"Sri has been really good. He has great knowledge about how to play in these conditions. He has helped the players, particularly the spin bowlers. He has great knowledge of the grounds in india. He has been really good for this group."

Australia are scheduled to play against Board President's XI on Tuesday while the ODI series-opener is slated for Sunday.

Smith and Co. secured a battling 1-1 series result against Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series which conluded a few days ago, whileKohli's boys were busy demolishing Sri Lanka 9-0.