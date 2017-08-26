close
Kevin Pietersen posts emotional tweet to draw the curtain on England career

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 16:35
New Delhi: Kevin Pietersen, who played 104 Tests and 136 ODI for England in a career that spanned over nine years, brought an end to his professional cricket career on Friday.

Pietersen who was playing Surrey In the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast, bid adieu to his professional career in England on Saturday. He tweeted, "Surrey's loss last night means the end of a career in England. What an amazing journey! Thank you, Nott’s, Hants, Surrey, ECB & supporters!" 

Pietersen last played for England in the Ashes of 2013/14 where despite being England's top scorer in the five Test matches, he was left out of the squad for the Caribbean tour.

The selection committee described this decision as a ‘Unanimous’ decision. This decision was widely claimed as the end of Pietersen’s career until he himself released a statement “Although I am obviously very sad the incredible journey has come to an end, I’m also hugely proud of what we, as a team, have achieved over the past nine years.   

Pietersen still continued to play domestic cricket in England hoping for a recall. He continued to play franchise T20 cricket around the world. He was an integral part of his side in the CPL, IPL, Big Bash League, PSL, Bangladesh Premier League, Natwest T20 blast.

Surrey lost their quarterfinal match against Warwickshire in a high scoring thriller six wickets on Friday, which ended their run in the tournament. Although Pietersen was injured and not in the playing XI, he was still hoping to make a comeback in the semi-final.

