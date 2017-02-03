Kevin Pietersen pulls out of Indian Premier League 2017 auction due to hectic schedule
KP was recently in news after Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann lashed out heavily at him for a poor show in the BBL semi-final against Perth Scorchers.
New Delhi: Discarded England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has ruled himself out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
KP, who played for the Melbourne Stars in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), tweeted on Friday, "FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!"
FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!
— KP (@KP24) February 3, 2017
KP was recently in news after Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann lashed out heavily at him for a poor show in the BBL semi-final against Perth Scorchers.
Lehmann asked the Stars to "move him on" after Pietersen managed only five runs from 10 balls before succumbing to Mitchell Johnson.
“Time for stars to move KP on, spent to much money on him and didn’t win. Don’t want to listen to his excuses anymore,” read Lehmann’s tweet, which was later deleted.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball