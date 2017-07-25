close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kevin Pietersen's question to Team India's new head coach Ravi Shastri leaves Twitterati in splits

Shastri's tweet read as," Back to business with a great bunch #TeamIndia #SlvIND." And moments later, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen replied to him with a rather interesting question, "Head coach again buddy?"

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 13:04
Kevin Pietersen&#039;s question to Team India&#039;s new head coach Ravi Shastri leaves Twitterati in splits
PTI

New Delhi: Team India, the Men in Blue are all gearing up for the first Test match against the Islanders Sri Lanka at Galle, which is slated to be played on July 26. And there was newly appointed head coach of the team, Ravi Shastri, who took to his official Twitter account, expressing that he is back to business.

His tweet read as," Back to business with a great bunch #TeamIndia #SlvIND." And moments later, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen replied to him with a rather interesting question, "Head coach again buddy?"

Although Shastri is still yet to answer him back, the question left his followers in splits. Here are few of the reactions that followed in....

It was on Monday that offie Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Shastri is a 'fabulous' person and that he brings some amount of positive energy into the dressing room.

"Ravi bhai has been a fabulous person to have in the dressing room. The last time we were here and we lost the Test in Galle, he was the one who picked us up from that low point of our careers. He is someone who can have a really positive influence in the dressing room. We are looking forward to working together,” he said.

TAGS

Kevin PietersenRavi ShastriTwitterTeam Indiacricket news

From Zee News

Tennis

India gets WTA event after 5 years, 'Mumbai Open'...

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP&#039;s post by HP Government
cricket

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma offered DSP's pos...

KD Jadhav&#039;s family to auction India&#039;s first individual Olympic medal after Maharashtra Government fails to fulfill promise
Other Sports

KD Jadhav's family to auction India's first indiv...

SL vs IND, 1st Test: India look to extend domination over Sri Lanka from where journey to glory began – Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st Test: India look to extend domination over S...

In a historic move, India to host World Boxing Championship for the first time in 2021
Other Sports

In a historic move, India to host World Boxing Championship...

R Ashwin grateful to be reaching 50th Test landmark, eager to repeat performance of 2015 Galle encounter
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin grateful to be reaching 50th Test landmark, eager...

Pro Kabaddi League season 5 schedule: Here is complete list of all matches
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League season 5 schedule: Here is complete list...

Alvaro Morata says was destined to play under Antonio Conte at Chelsea
Football

Alvaro Morata says was destined to play under Antonio Conte...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Complete list of all 12 teams with squad roster for 2017 edition
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Complete list of all 12 teams...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video