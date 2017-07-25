Kevin Pietersen's question to Team India's new head coach Ravi Shastri leaves Twitterati in splits

New Delhi: Team India, the Men in Blue are all gearing up for the first Test match against the Islanders Sri Lanka at Galle, which is slated to be played on July 26. And there was newly appointed head coach of the team, Ravi Shastri, who took to his official Twitter account, expressing that he is back to business.

His tweet read as," Back to business with a great bunch #TeamIndia #SlvIND." And moments later, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen replied to him with a rather interesting question, "Head coach again buddy?"

Head coach again buddy? — KP (@KP24) July 24, 2017

Although Shastri is still yet to answer him back, the question left his followers in splits. Here are few of the reactions that followed in....

No he is on a travel tour exploring Sri Lanka — Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) July 24, 2017

Haha earlier he was Team director not Head Coach! Just saying:) — Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) July 24, 2017

Coach for sure, Head - not sure ! — rigil.shankar (@rigils) July 24, 2017

Sarcasm at its best , KP ? ;) — Sree (@sreekuttans) July 24, 2017

— Nikita Sharma (@Nikita07s) July 24, 2017

@KP24 he is head coach of the Indian team for first time. — xubair bhat (@zubairbhat44592) July 24, 2017

It was on Monday that offie Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Shastri is a 'fabulous' person and that he brings some amount of positive energy into the dressing room.

"Ravi bhai has been a fabulous person to have in the dressing room. The last time we were here and we lost the Test in Galle, he was the one who picked us up from that low point of our careers. He is someone who can have a really positive influence in the dressing room. We are looking forward to working together,” he said.