Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins on Sunday

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in a five-match ODI series starting on Sunday. Both teams have been gun ODI teams but experts are predicting that India will go in as favourites on the back of a hot streak of form as well as having the home advantage.

Australia on the other hand are coming into this series with virtually a second-string bowling attack. Here are some key stats ahead of the series:

-Ninth bilateral series: Both teams have played eight bilateral ODI series before the start of the series on Sunday. While India have won thrice, Australia have triumphed on five occasions.

-Eighth bilateral series in India: It is interesting that the upcoming series will be the eighth (of the nine bilateral series played between the two countries) series in India. Of the seven previous series in India, Australia have won four and India three.

-India looking for third consecutive win at home: After winning bilateral series at home in 2010 and 2013, India are looking for a hat-trick of series wins at home.

-Number one ranking in distance: Both teams have a chance to displace South Africa from the numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings. For that to happen, both teams need to win by a margin of 4-1. Currently Australia are ranked number two and India number three.

-India can get a better win-loss record at home: Both teams have played 51 matches in India. Australia have won 25 and India have won 21. If India win the series 5-0, then they will have a positive win-loss ratio against Australia at home.