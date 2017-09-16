close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins on Sunday

Both teams have been gun ODI teams but experts are predicting that India will go in as favourites on the back of a hot streak of form as well as having the home advantage.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:04
Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins on Sunday

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in a five-match ODI series starting on Sunday. Both teams have been gun ODI teams but experts are predicting that India will go in as favourites on the back of a hot streak of form as well as having the home advantage.

Australia on the other hand are coming into this series with virtually a second-string bowling attack. Here are some key stats ahead of the series:

-Ninth bilateral series: Both teams have played eight bilateral ODI series before the start of the series on Sunday. While India have won thrice, Australia have triumphed on five occasions.

-Eighth bilateral series in India: It is interesting that the upcoming series will be the eighth (of the nine bilateral series played between the two countries) series in India. Of the seven previous series in India, Australia have won four and India three.

-India looking for third consecutive win at home: After winning bilateral series at home in 2010 and 2013, India are looking for a hat-trick of series wins at home.

-Number one ranking in distance: Both teams have a chance to displace South Africa from the numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings. For that to happen, both teams need to win by a margin of 4-1. Currently Australia are ranked number two and India number three.

-India can get a better win-loss record at home: Both teams have played 51 matches in India. Australia have won 25 and India have won 21. If India win the series 5-0, then they will have a positive win-loss ratio against Australia at home. 

TAGS

India vs AustraliaCricketstats

From Zee News

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Series final
Badminton

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Ser...

Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chennai practice
cricket

Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chen...

I don&#039;t play for three-figure mark, that is why I end up crossing it: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

I don't play for three-figure mark, that is why I end...

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mystery
cricket

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mys...

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint ahead of first ODI in Chennai
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint a...

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed
Other Sports

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed

ICC rules out &#039;overnight miraculous&#039; return of international cricket to Pakistan
cricket

ICC rules out 'overnight miraculous' return of in...

Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia Cup
Other Sports

Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia...

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Australia, says Virat Kohli
cricket

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Austral...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video