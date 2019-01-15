हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
King is always a King: Former cricketers, fans laud Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni as India win second ODI against Australia

Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, took India past the finish line with a final over six.

Powered by a brilliant century from skipper Virat Kohli and a perfect finish from with an unbeaten half-century from MS Dhoni, India won the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The visitors were chasing a target of 299 runs which they won in a nail biter finish with four deliveries to spare. With Tuesday's win, the three-match series is now levelled 1-1. 

Just like old times, Dhoni silenced his critics by his performance by getting back his finisher image. From former cricketers to cricket fans all over, Twitter is abuzz with reactions after the stunning victory by Kohli and company.

Despite a spectacular hundred, Kohli could not take his team to the finishing line. However, Dhoni led the fort till the end scoring 55 off 54 with a brilliant cameo from Dinesh Karthik who got 25 off 14 balls. The unbeaten 57-run stand off 34 balls ensured that India level the series with four balls to spare. 

Australian had scored 298-8 after opting to bat with Shaun Marsh getting to his seventh ODI hundred despite losing the openers early in the innings. Marsh arrived at the crease at 26-2 and scored 131 runs and added 94 runs off 65 balls with Glenn Maxwell who scored 48 off 37 balls.

Kohli, who was adjudged the Man of the match was dismissed in the 44th over after making 104 off 112 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, took India past the finish line with a final over six.

The third and final ODI will be in Melbourne on Friday.

