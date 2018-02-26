King XI Punjab name R Ashwin as captain for IPL 2018

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab have named offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin as their captain for the 2018 season that begins April 7.

"We have a new #KingOfTheNorth! Sheron, give a big welcome to the Protector of the Realm! Our new captain, @ashwinravi99! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi," KXIP tweeted from their official handle.

We have a new #KingOfTheNorth! Sheron, give a big welcome to the Protector of the Realm! Our new captain, @ashwinravi99! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/pKyHeTvCls — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 26, 2018

Ashwin, who has in the past played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, was bought by KXIP for Rs. 7.6 crore in the IPL auction that was held in Bengaluru in January.

It will be the first time that Ashwin will be leading an IPL side; however, he has captained his state-side Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

Before Ashwin, KXIP has had nine captains in ten seasons of the league so far, including Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Murali Vijay, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and George Bailey.

Sehwag is now the mentor of the franchise.