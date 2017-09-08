Kings XI Punjab's Preity Zinta to own Stellenbosch T20 Global League team

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:07
Kings XI Punjab&#039;s Preity Zinta to own Stellenbosch T20 Global League team

New Delhi: Preity Zinta has become the third Indian after Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders and GMR’s Delhi Daredevils to own a team in the T20 Global League of South Africa. Preity, who is a co-owner of Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, will own the Stellenbosch franchise.

The ownership of the Stellenbosch franchise was up for grabs after Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited had decided to end their interest in pursuing ownership early August. It was the only team among the eight to take part that did not have an owner.

"I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family," said Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalises an eminent and enviable group of owners. Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL," said Lorgat.

