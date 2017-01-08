Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson bludgeons poor Bangladesh bowlers — VIDEO
But the highlight of the knock was three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar, who leaked 21 runs in his one over spell.
New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder played an once-in-a-lifetime innings and in the process bludgeoned Bangladeshi bowlers on Sunday.
In their final T20I match of the tour, Bangladesh needed a miracle to avoid a series whitewash. The visitors started well, picking three wickets inside the first seven overs at Bay Oval.
Then the unthinkable happened. Anderson, who had a quiet series so far, hammered 10 sixes and two fours in his 41-ball knock to post a T20I career best of 94*.
But the highlight of the knock was three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar, who leaked 21 runs in his one over spell.
Watch the video here:
His 10 sixes was also a new New Zealand record. He along with skipper Kane Williamson, who made 60 off 57, also posted a new New Zealand fourth-wicket partnership record of 124 runs.
New Zealand won the match by 27 runs despite brilliant fight back from Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Who will be benefited from Samajwadi Party feud?
- Why there is no strict action against molestation of women?
- Mulayam Singh Yadav denies any tiff within Samajwadi party
- Rapid increase in number of diabetes cases in India - Report
- Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested allegedly for raping a minor girl
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- Good news for BJP! Party sweeps Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections
Top Videos
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amar Singh to meet Election Commission in Delhi
-