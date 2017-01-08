Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson bludgeons poor Bangladesh bowlers — VIDEO

New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder played an once-in-a-lifetime innings and in the process bludgeoned Bangladeshi bowlers on Sunday.

In their final T20I match of the tour, Bangladesh needed a miracle to avoid a series whitewash. The visitors started well, picking three wickets inside the first seven overs at Bay Oval.

Then the unthinkable happened. Anderson, who had a quiet series so far, hammered 10 sixes and two fours in his 41-ball knock to post a T20I career best of 94*.

But the highlight of the knock was three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar, who leaked 21 runs in his one over spell.

His 10 sixes was also a new New Zealand record. He along with skipper Kane Williamson, who made 60 off 57, also posted a new New Zealand fourth-wicket partnership record of 124 runs.

New Zealand won the match by 27 runs despite brilliant fight back from Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan.