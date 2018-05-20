KKR's Shubman Gill credits team's death bowling for win against SRH

Hyderabad: Through to the play-offs after registering a five-wicket win over Hyderabad, Kolkata young batsman Shubman Gill said brilliant death bowling led by Prasidh Krishna turned the match in their favour.

KKR defeated SRH by five wickets on Saturday night to seal their berth in the play-offs. After restricting SRH to 172 for nine, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare and become the third team to make it to the next stage of the ongoing IPL.

"I think the way we bowled at the death overs that was the turning point of the match. Prasidh (4-0-30-4) bowled really well. All the bowlers bowled really well at the death," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

KKR will now play their eliminator at home ground at the Eden Gardens on May 23 and Gill said it will favour them.

"It's always an advantage to play at home. It's beneficial to play at home. The crowd is very supportive. We will also have a better idea of the wicket compared to other teams," he said.