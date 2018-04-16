KKR's Sunil Narine becomes 11th bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL

Sunil Narine became the 11th bowler in IPL history to take 100 wickets when he cleaned up Chris Morris during the KKR-DD game at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

After conceding 11 runs in his first over, the KKR spinner returned in 11th over to remove Morris to reach the milestone.

With the Morris wicket, Narine joined Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Vinay Kumar, R Ashwin and Zaheer Khan in the 100-wicket club.

One ball later, the West Indian trapped Vijay Shankar in front of the wickets to continue his celebrations. In his next over, Narine had Mohammed Shami caught by Andre Russell and further improved his bowling figures (3/18).

Inspired by Narine's brilliant spell, KKR beat Delhi by 71 runs to register their second win in four matches. Delhi, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in four matches. Chasing 201 to win, they were bowled out for 129 in the 15th over.

Earlier in the day, KKR overcame an average start to post a formidable total after being put into bat. Narine was brought back to the opening slot but Trent Boult ensured he didn't replicate some of his past exploits with the bat as the New Zealand fast bowler removed him cheaply in the second over for 1. Delhi also used Morris and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in the first five overs and KKR could only post 32/1.

Robin Uthappa was the first KKR batsman who really got going as he scored a 19-ball 35 to cancel out Delhi's early advantage. Australian Chris Lynn wasn't at his fluent best and departed shortly after for 31 off 29 balls. Like Uthappa, captain Dinesh Karthik looked good in his brief innings of 19. However, the real impetus for Kolkata came from Nitish Rana and Andre Russell.

Russell looked to threaten KL Rahul's record of fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls when Boult cleaned him up with a yorker for 41 off 12 balls (6x6s). Nitish played a totally contrasting innings and picked his gaps nicely during his 59 off 35 balls. His innings, to all intents and purposes, proved to be the glue that held the KKR innings together. The 61-run fifth-wicket stand off 22 balls between Rana and Russell in many ways turned the game around for the hosts.