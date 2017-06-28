KL Rahul changes Twitter display name to support skater Nishchay Luthra; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant also pledge alliance

New Delhi: KL Rahul is amongst a host of cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who have pledged their support to young Indian skater Nishchay Luthra. The 18-year-old skater is preparing, all on his own, to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Adidas, a sports equipment and merchandise giant, recently launched a campaign in the name of “#FanFire” in order to raise funds and aid Nishchay's bid to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Here's the video highlighting Nischay's story that Adidas shared on social media:

While Rahul went on to change the display name of his profile to make people aware about the young skater, other cricketers including Unmukt Chand, Rohit and Pant came out in support of Nishchay.

.@NishchayLuthra has all my support for the 2018 Winter Games. Give it your all & make India proud #FanTheFire! https://t.co/4ly0HUr6YB https://t.co/1vBArz44tf — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 27, 2017

Nishchay has already won 12 medals at National Championships which includes 9 ghold and 3 silver medals. He also has a gold and a bronze medal at the international level.

His training in USA, however, was cut short due to lack of funds and he had to return to India.

With eyes on the 2018 Winter Olympics, the skater needs higher financial aid to continue his training and represent the country at the mega event.