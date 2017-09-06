close
KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts picture on Twitter

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 14:14
KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts picture on Twitter
Courtesy: Reuters (@klrahul11)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul got an all new tattoo of his dog 'Simba' on his back and took to Twitter to share the picture for his fans and followers. The batsman often shares photos with his dog, stating how much he loves spending time with him. 

KL Rahul tweeted the picture of him getting tattoe with caption, "Guess who's got my back folks?? 
My #lionking"

Rahul has quite a few tattoos on him. In one of his instagram posts, he had written, "My body is my journal, and My tattoos are my story."

Just a few days back India cricket great Sunil Gavaskar had publicly admitted being dissastisfied with the selections made during the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. 

"It looks like all the nice guys are being left out and they should start getting a different hair style and some body art done too to get picked in the team," Gavaskar wrote in his column for a leading daily.

"India had made changes on the expected lines with the unassuming trio of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Yazuvendra Chahal being left out of the side. Rahul got yet another chance while the top scorer of the just-concluded One-day series in the West Indies -Ajinkya Rahane -sat out once again. After the magnificent partnership between Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli had been broken, it was expected that Rahul would come in to bat. He would have had time to settle down and get his eye in. Instead it was Hardik Pandya who was sent in earlier," his column further read.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rahul played in four of the five matches but  could not make much of an impact

