KL Rahul sets sight on Virender Sehwag's record of 319 runs in a Test inning

Delhi: Talented opener KL Rahul displayed superb temperament during Chennai Test against England but missed out on a well-deserved double century by a solitary run.

Rahul, who hit a career-best 199, was devastated after coming tantalisingly close to his maiden double hundred before a moment's laziness saw him slash a loopy leg break from Adil Rashid straight into the hands of Jos Buttler.

So disappointed was Rahul that he found it difficult to drag himself back to the pavilion even as his captain Virat Kohli looked equally gutted.

He faced 311 balls to hit 16 boundaries and three lovely sixes of off spinners Liam Dawson and Moeen Ali.

An elegant stroke player, Rahul did not have big scores (0,10 and 24) in the previous three innings since his comeback from hamstring injury.

Not to forget he missed the Mohali Test due to a bruised forearm.

After the game, Rahul told India Today - "I came back to playing Test cricket (after injuries) and got out for zero and people thought I was not the same guy. It was a tough time for me. I have to be grateful for the runs I have got. I have 199 reasons to smile. I was just one run away from getting a double hundred. That's the way the game goes. You don't always get what you want.”

He was further quoted as saying by the media house, "I am happy that the 199 helped the team register one of the best victories we have had in last 14 months... The next time I go out to bat, I will try to break Karun or Sehwag's record. Karun has set a very high benchmark in the team for us with his 300. His first hundred is a big one. (It’s) good to have such competition in the team.”

In the same Test, young Karun Nair announced his arrival at the world stage with an unforgettable triple ton.

25-year-old Karun became the second Indian batsman after Sehwag (twice) to hit a triple hundred in Test match cricket.

