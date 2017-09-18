close
'Kohli, Marry Me!', Pakistani policeman's proposal for Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet

Recently, a lot of cricket fans were quite disappointed when Kohli and MS Dhoni were not a part of the World XI cricket squad that toured Pakistan to play the Independence Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 11:04
&#039;Kohli, Marry Me!&#039;, Pakistani policeman&#039;s proposal for Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a huge fan following all over the world. 

Many took to Twitter to share their messages and confessed how ardently they missed the top players in Pakistan. Along with heartfelt messages, fans also uploaded some placards from the Lahore stadium for the cricket sensations.

A lot of interesting pictures and messages were all over the social media but this one particular photo is breaking the Internet.

The viral photo shows a Pakistani police personnel holding a poster that reads, "Kohli, Marry Me"! 

Well, it well known that quite a lot of women adore him and have even proposed him. Including English cricketer Danielle Wyatt.

Currently, Kohli is leading the Men in Blue against Australia in a 5-match ODI series.

Hosts India took a 1-0 lead in the series on Sunday when they defeated the visitors by 26 runs (D/L) in Chennai.

The second ODI will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

