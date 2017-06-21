Kohli triggers Kumble exit: Disagreement inevitable but BCCI's captain above coach policy let Indian cricket down

New Delhi: India's defeat to Pakistan in the final of Champions Trophy 2017 might have been a bitter pill to swallow for fans all across the country, but the cricket crazy nation was dealt with a major setback after head coach Anil Kumble decided to step down following an alleged final meeting with the CAC comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman along with senior members of the BCCI.

Though there might be several reasons behind Jumbo dismissing the offer of a two-week extension till the completion of West Indies tour, it was skipper Virat Kohli's stubborn approach that forced the man who refused to bow down in front of the biggest of cricketing stalwarts, call it quits.

While some claim that scolding the team after Champions Trophy debacle fastened Kumble's exit from the team, others claim that the relationship was irreparable and an end was inevitable sooner or later. What comes out as an embarrassment for the whole of Indian cricket team is that none of the players, especially the seniors including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, stepped forward in an attempt to resolve what was hurting the cohesion between coach and the team.

While Kumble didn't shy away from revealing that it was indeed a relationship fallout with Kohli that made him take the hard call, the BCCI seemed to have virtually succumbed to the pressure created by Kohli, which even made the in-power members of the board ignore the hard to improve on result Kumble had achieved in his 1-year tenure.

Though team captain has been the most in focus member of Indian squad for as a far as anyone can recall, it was time for the new-look BCCI to give desired powers to a coach of the stature of Kumble. While it can be said that it was a little too late for the damage to be repaired, a stronger early intervention might have seen Jumbo continuing at helm and taking the team to new heights.

Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody might be the frontrunners for the now vacant job, to expect them to have the foresight and vision similar to Kumble's will be the biggest lie Indian cricketing fraternity will be telling themselves. If only the next coach can be half as good as Kumble has been, in terms of results, the board would be relieved.