Kolkata Police summons cricketer Mohammed Shami in domestic abuse case

Kolkata Police has issued summons for Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami to be present at 2 pm on Wednesday for interrogation after a complaint was filed by his wife Hasin Jahan

Kolkata Police has summoned Mohammad Shami tomorrow at 2 pm for interrogation after his wife Hasin Jahan had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him (file pics) pic.twitter.com/1vRF91BllI — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Before the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) began, Shami was cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the cricketer's estranged wife alleged him to be involved in match-fixing, but Jahan went on to seek help from Shami's IPL employers Delhi, requesting them to bar her husband from playing in the coming season of the league.

Jahan met the Delhi franchise's CEO, Hemant Dua. "I kept my point in front of Hemant sir to not keep Shami in the IPL team until he resolves his family feud," Jahan told ANI.

However, it was overlooked and Shami is playing the IPL at the moment.

Jahan alleges that Shami has multiple extra-marital affairs and also subjects her to mental and physical abuse.

Delhi had retained Shami in the IPL auction this January by using the 'Right to Match' for Rs 3 crore. Also, following an all-clear from its anti-corruption unit, the BCCI offered Shami the Grade B contract that was initially withheld following Jahan's allegations.

Jahan, meanwhile, had also approached the BCCI for help.

"Hasin Jahan met me with a request that BCCI should look into the matter," the board's acting president CK Khanna had told ANI.

"I told her that it was their personal affair which should be settled within the family. It would be in the best interest of all, including Shami, because he is in the Indian team and we would like him to perform well in the IPL and forthcoming England series," Khanna added.

Shami had recently got injured in a road accident, following which Jahan visited him but he refused to meet her.