Kolkata Police writes to BCCI, seeks details in Mohammad Shami case: Report

The women grievance cell of the Kolkata Police has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking details of the complete itinerary of cricket Mohammad Shami, accused of extra-marital affair and domestic violence by wife Hasin Jahan, during team India’s tour to Sri Lanka.

Prabhat Khabar reported that Hasin Jahan has alleged in her complaint against the India pacer that he had stayed back in Mumbai while returning from Sri Lanka and spent a night with some other woman.

The report said that the police have sought complete detail of where all Shami stayed while going to and coming back from Sri Lanka. The Prabhat Khabar report, however, also said that senior police officials of Kolkata Police refused to give an official confirmation on the same. A senior police official was quoted as saying that since the case involves high-profile names, details of investigation cannot be made public.

This comes a day after Shami on Sunday said that only a patch up with wife Hasin Jahan would do good for them and their daughter. The cricketer further said that he is even ready to go to Kolkata to solve the matter.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us & our daughter. If i have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, i will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.

The cricketer has been charged with attempt to murder after Hasin filed a complaint of extra-marital affair and domestic violence against him. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in connection with the case.

He, however, defended himself and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations. "There have been many accusations which are increasing day by day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," the Indian pacer said.