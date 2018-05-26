Kolkata's Eden Gardens voted best ground of IPL 2018

Kolkata may have lost in the final race but its home venue, the hallowed Eden Gardens, has been voted the best ground of IPL 2018.

In a tweet, former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed this ahead of the official BCCI announcement on Sunday and also thanked the ground staff for their contribution.

"The CAB is happy to inform that Eden Gardens has once again been awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018," the Cricket Association of Bengal president wrote on his official Twitter handle.

This season, Eden Gardens went on to host nine matches of IPL 2018 after getting two bonus matches in the playoffs which were originally slated in Pune.

The Eliminator and second Qualifier were moved to Kolkata after the western city became Chennai's home venue in the middle of the tournament due to Cauvery river water dispute in Tamil Nadu.

"The CAB takes this opportunity to thank all who have contributed to this success beginning with the ground staff, BCCI and ICC," Ganguly added.

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also profusely thanked in a post on his official Facebook page.

"Eden Gardens is what it is because of the cricket Loving people of the state, so many thanks to them for being such a great crowd."