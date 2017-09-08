Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driver's seat in Duleep Trophy

Lucknow: The spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Karn Sharma shared nine wickets between them as India Red skittled out India Green for 157 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy match here.

Resuming at 232 for five, India Red were dismissed for 323 in their first innings after overnight batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a patient fifty in the day/night encounter.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Karthik and Karn Sharma, while pacer Navdeep Saini, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and part-time spinner Murali Vijay accounted for one wicket each on the second morning.

In their first innings, India Green folded for 157 as Gowtham and Sharma returned with impressive figures of 5-46 and 4-39 respectively.

Prashant Chopra (65) was the top scorer for India Green, followed by Karun Nair (37) and Parthiv Patel scored 17 runs, but none of the other batsmen could reach doubles digits at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

At stumps, India Red were 19 for one with Priyank Panchal (11) and Rahul Singh (1) at the crease. They led by 185 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Brief Score:

India Red: 323 allout in 110.5 overs

India Green: 157 allout in 49.5 overs

India Red: 19-1 in 13 overs.