KRK accuses Virat Kohli of ending Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina's careers; gets brutally trolled

New Delhi: The Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand was announced by the BCCI on Saturday and once again the out of favour duo of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina missed out from finding a slot in the lineup.

Batsman KL Rahul has been dropped from the squad, whereas wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been included.

India will lock horns with the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series starting on October 22.

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina last played for India in the T20I series against England during the start of the year while veteran Yuvraj last featured for the men in blue against West Indies in the Caribbean island. It was earlier reported that the duo has been struggling with fitness issues and therefore haven’t featured in the national set-up.

Following their exclusion, Kamaal R Khan, actor, producer and critic, took to Twitter to take a dig at the southpaws and accused Virat Kohli of ending their careers.

KRK, who is known to take jibes at all and sundry, did not stop at that and asked Yuvraj and Raina to do commentary.

"Bechare @YUVSTRONG12 n @ImRaina Ko, Finally @imVkohli Ne Hamesha Ke Liye Ghar Par Baitha Hi Diya hai! Koi Nahi Bhai commentary Karlo!", tweeted KRK.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

This is not the first time when KRK had targetted Indian cricketers on Twitter. During the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, KRK had slammed Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kohli.