Krunal Pandya feels proud seeing brother Hardik earning maiden Test cap from Virat Kohli

At toss, Kohli said that having Hardik in the team gives him depth in batting, which will be of much value against a quality side like Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:09
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

New Delhi: The Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka marked a new beginning for Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who earned his first Test cap from skipper Virat Kohli. Seeing his younger brother reaching a major landmark in career, Krunal admitted feeling proud of Hardik's achievement. (IND vs SL - Galle Test, Day 1 Live Blog | Full Coverage )

At toss, Kohli said that having Hardik in the team gives him depth in batting, which will be of much value against a quality side like Sri Lanka.

"This time around we are starting off with a more solid combination, trusting our four strike bowlers to do the job and with Hardik Pandya stepping in," said Kohli.

"He is a wicket-taker, he can make those breakthroughs for us," the India captain said of the 23-year-old.

"That gives us good balance in the side. We surely want to start well in this series which we could not do last time."

Krunal. was understandably very happy with the sights of Hardik becoming the 289th Indian player to feature in Tests, and he expressed his delight by posting a glorious Twitter post.

"Hardik Pandya - Test cap no. 289 for India. To see you play Test cricket for our country makes me extremely proud. Well done, brother!", tweeted the elder of the Pandya brothers.

At Lunch on Day 1, Shikhar Dhawan had struck a half-century to raise a 88-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and steered india to 115/1.

Dhawan, who was dropped on 31, was batting on 64 while Pujara was giving him company at 37 as the duo milked the opposition bowling after India elected to bat.

Dhawan opened the innings with Abhinav Mukund (12) and the two batsmen got off the blocks very quickly. 

TAGS

Krunal PandyaHardik PandyaVirat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaGalle TestIND vs SL 1st Test Day 1cricket news

From Zee News

