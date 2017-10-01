close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kuldeep Yadav can be best in the world: Shane Warne

Kuldeep has had tremendous success in his short career thus far. He has bagged 18 wickets at under 22 in 10 ODIs. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 18:04
Kuldeep Yadav can be best in the world: Shane Warne

New Delhi: Shane Warne is regarded by cricket experts to be the greatest wrist spinner the game of cricket has ever seen. And when the Australian legend talks about other wrist spinners, you pay heed. So when Warne on Sunday wrote a couple of tweets on Kuldeep, one paid attention.

Warne wrote, “Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS” (sic).

In a following tweet, he wrote, “If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly” (sic).

Kuldeep has had tremendous success in his short career thus far. He has bagged 18 wickets at under 22 in 10 ODIs. He has also played a good part in Test cricket for India in the limited opportunities he has had, grabbing nine scalps in two matches at an average of under 21.

Considering he is only 22, his best is yet to come. One would expect him to be named in the squad for the tour of South Africa later this year. His back of the hand bowling can be more than handy on pitches that may not assist slow bowlers. 

TAGS

Kuldeep YadavCricketShane Warne

From Zee News

Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets overturned by no balls
cricket

Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets...

Without Ben Stokes, England will surrender Ashes urn: Ian Chappell
cricket

Without Ben Stokes, England will surrender Ashes urn: Ian C...

Watch: Kedar Jadhav traps Steve Smith with slinging off-spin
cricket

Watch: Kedar Jadhav traps Steve Smith with slinging off-spi...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: AIFF to make logistical arrangements for parents of players
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: AIFF to make logistical arrangements f...

Watch: MS Dhoni’s stunning keeping to Kuldeep Yadav in Nagpur ODI
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni’s stunning keeping to Kuldeep Yadav in Nagp...

NFL legend OJ Simpson freed from jail on parole after nine years
Other Sports

NFL legend OJ Simpson freed from jail on parole after nine...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes stunning catch to send back Aaron Finch
cricket

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes stunning catch to send back Aar...

Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian Grand Prix
Other Sports

Red Bull's Max Verstappen triumphs at final Malaysian...

Russia, China slapped with weightlifting bans
Other Sports

Russia, China slapped with weightlifting bans

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video