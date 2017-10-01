Kuldeep Yadav can be best in the world: Shane Warne

New Delhi: Shane Warne is regarded by cricket experts to be the greatest wrist spinner the game of cricket has ever seen. And when the Australian legend talks about other wrist spinners, you pay heed. So when Warne on Sunday wrote a couple of tweets on Kuldeep, one paid attention.

Warne wrote, “Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS” (sic).

Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

In a following tweet, he wrote, “If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly” (sic).

Kuldeep has had tremendous success in his short career thus far. He has bagged 18 wickets at under 22 in 10 ODIs. He has also played a good part in Test cricket for India in the limited opportunities he has had, grabbing nine scalps in two matches at an average of under 21.

Considering he is only 22, his best is yet to come. One would expect him to be named in the squad for the tour of South Africa later this year. His back of the hand bowling can be more than handy on pitches that may not assist slow bowlers.