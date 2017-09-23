Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal have made us forget Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Wrist spin has once again proved its worth for the Indian team when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc around the Aussie batting lineup to squander their hopes in both the ODI matches in the current ongoing series. And former India opener Virender Sehwag reckons that the countries new spin twin have successfully played their ploy in replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the minds of Indian cricket fans.

Wrist spin has been a big concern for the touring Australian side. They had expressed their concern over such deceptive deliveries prior to the start of their limited-over campaign in India and ergo had even gone to the extent of roping in local boy JJ Kiyas to prepare themselves for the mystery spin in Chennai. Yet, they were left bamboozled. Twice. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a total of 10 wickets accounting the first two ODIs.

"It is a nice thing that we do not feel the pinch of not having two experienced spinners on our side, because our newcomers are performing very well," Sehwag told in an interview to India TV.

The highlight of their partnership has indeed been Kuldeep's astonishing hat-trick at Eden Gardens to remove Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins. However, the spinner had gifted ample runs in his first spell and that is what Sehwag warns him about that.

Sehwag added, "He must bowl according to his field placings, because in the second ODI, he gave away too many runs during his spell."

Sehwag also heaped praise on Chahal calling him as Kohli's go-to bowler. "Chahal has the advantage of bowling on wickets like Bengaluru during the IPL matches. Chahal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is captained by Virat Kohli," he said. "So whenever there is a crisis, Kohli hands over the ball to Chahal."

Amid on the praises and accolades, Sehwag also expressed his concern over India's middle-order lineup, calling it a 'weak link'.

"The middle-order did not perform well in the first two ODIs, and captain Kohli needs to change the batting order. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav should take advantage of the chances given to them, otherwise both have been flops till now," he said.

"Team India presently seems to be as strong as Steve Waugh`s or Ricky Ponting`s Australian teams. The present Australian team lacks strength. I am confident Team India will win the series 5-0," the former opener added.

The Men in Blue is now just one win away from wrapping up the series in their favour. Indore victory would also take them atop on the ICC ODI Team rankings.