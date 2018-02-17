Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal still a mystery for cricket world: Sachin Tendulkar

Bengaluru: Sachin Tendulkar is confident that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a major role in India's performance in overseas conditions as the cricket world is "yet to figure out" a method to counter the two young wrist spinners.

"When it comes to batting, we speak about the number of runs scored but we are also winning matches because in the middle overs two wrist spinners (Kuldeep and Chahal) are bowling, which is obviously heartwarming because one did not get to see wrist spinners much a few months back," Tendulkar said at 'The Huddle', a thought conclave, conducted by The Hindu here.

"I think they have been bowling well in tandem. I think it is fantastic because the rest of the world is yet to figure out how to play them," the legendary batsman said as his observation.

But Tendulkar feels India should try and win as many matches as possible before opposition teams get a grip of their artistry.

"They (rival teams) are trying to figure out what are the right options to score runs against them (wrist spinners), what is the right option to survive, what are the options to block and those kind of things. But before they figure out, we should try and win as many matches," he added.

Tendulkar also said the beauty of wrist spinners is that they can bowl even in unhelpful conditions and hence they can add a lot of value.

"I firmly believed that the wrist spinners can add a lot of value as they are not dependant on the surface. It is about what you do in the air and you have varieties bowling legspinners as well as googlies. Of course, during our days, bowling doosras by offspinners was common," he said.

Tendulkar also said when batters play against wrist spinners in the shorter format like T20, they can get away with experimental shots like the reverse sweep over the point or short third-man or scoop shots over the wicketkeeper's head.

"But in a longer-format game (50 overs), you cannot do all these things. You got to know how to tackle those two bowlers in between," he said.

Tendulkar fondly recalled how he had tweeted about Kuldeep being a bright prospect after watching him bowl his first three balls in his debut Test against Australia at Dharamsala.

"I think those two bowlers - Chahal and Kuldeep - are going to be key factors. In fact, when Kuldeep made his debut and bowled the first few deliveries in Dharamsala, I posted a message saying that he has got a bright future and that is something which can help us go and perform well abroad," he added.

When asked India being the favourites to win the next World Cup, Tendulkar said the Indian team has done well in the last few years and the preparation for World Cup 2019 started quite some time ago.

Credit should be given to BCCI for setting up the infrastructure due to which results are showing, he said.

"With more exposure to the newer things happening around the world, I think it is reflecting rather well," Tendulkar signed off.