Kumar Sangakkara likely to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya memorial lecture

New Delhi: After his powerful speech at MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture in 2011, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is likely to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test series in November.

Former India captain and the Cricket Association Of Bengal (CAB) president, Sourav Ganguly, has invited the legendary keeper-batsman to deliver the lecture.

"I have spoken to him (Sangakkara) for the Lecture and we will finalise the date soon," Ganguly told reporters.

Dalmiya, who had been the chief of the CAB, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) died at the age of 75 in 2015. Ganguly succeeded him at the CAB.

Ever since, the CAB has been trying to start a lecture in memory of the iconic administrator, but unforseen circumstances have thus far spoilt their plans.

Last year, prior to the India-New Zealand Test in September-October, the CAB had planned to stage the lecture. But it could not take place, as it coincided with the BCCI special general meeting which kept all state associations busy.

The CAB later planned in January this year, ahead of the India-England third ODI, but had to put off at the last moment with Supreme Court sacking then president Anurag Thakur.

In fact, Ganguly had announced that India’s then head coach, Anil Kumble, will deliver the inaugural Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture last year.

The BCCI has its own MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture, so thus Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has Dilip Sardesai Memorial Lecture.

Regarded as one of the eloquent crickters, Sangakkara earned accolades for his MCC Spirit of Cricket Lecture in 2011.

The legend, in his speech, deliberated in varied topics such as the history of Sri Lanka, cricketing roots in the island nation, Lanka's identity crisis, Arjuna Ranatunga's leadership vis-a-vis 1996 World Cup, Lahore attack, etc.

The 39-year-old played 134 Tests, 404 ODIs and 56 T20Is, scoring 12400, 14234 and 1382 runs respectively.

(With PTI inputs)