Kumar Sangakkara’s six breaks fan’s phone during Surrey vs Middlesex T20 match, watch video

New Delhi: Kumar Sangakkara, just three months short of his 40th birthday, is still in sublime touch as he showed during a domestic T20 match in England. While turning up for Surrey against Middlesex on Thursday, Sangakkara played an innings of 70, hitting six fours and three sixes in the process. One of those sixes hit the spot in the stands, breaking a spectator’s phone!

Steven Finn offered him width outside the off-stump and the Sri Lankan legend nonchalantly smashed it over deep cover. One of the spectators, who tried to grab a stunning catch with his phone in his hands, paid a price for his gutsy effort as the ball hit his phone which fell down and crashed.

It must be noted that Sanga is on the verge of retirement as far as first-class cricket is concerned. In the longest format of the game domestically, he will be in action only till September when the English county championship season concludes.

Although his Twenty20 commitments will take him through to 2018, he had earlier declared that his time in the longer format is almost over.

The 39-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in 2015 with 12,400 runs, is standing fifth in the list of all-time Test run scorers averaging more than 57 runs across 134 Tests besides also notching up 11 double centuries.

Having also been one of the all-time great limited-overs batsmen, Sangakkara was a pivotal member of the Sri Lanka team that lifted the 2014 World Twenty20 trophy. He was also a part of the national side that reached both the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals, although they lost to Australia and India respectively.

Sangakkara, who joined Surrey for the 2015 season, has currently been performing well in county cricket.

(With Agency inputs)