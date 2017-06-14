close
Kumar Sangakkara scores 100th ton in Surrey win over Yorkshire

The 39-year-old, who will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season, made 121 out of a total of 313-7.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 08:56
Kumar Sangakkara scores 100th ton in Surrey win over Yorkshire
Twitter (@ICC)

London: Legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his professional career in Surrey's One-Day Cup quarter-final win over Yorkshire at Headingley on Tuesday.

Yorkshire came up short in their run chase as they closed on 289-9 to lose by 24 runs.

Yorkshire came up short in their run chase as they closed on 289-9 to lose by 24 runs.

Sangakkara`s 39th one-day hundred adds to his 61 in first-class matches, 38 of which came in Test matches for Sri Lanka.

In Tuesday`s other last-eight tie, 834 runs were plundered in an extraordinary match as Nottinghamshire edged out Somerset by 24 runs in Taunton.

Kumar SangakkaraSurreycricket news

