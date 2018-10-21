हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lionel Messi

La Liga: Tests confirm a broken arm for FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Messi had to be substituted midway through the first half of his side`s 4-2 win at home to Sevilla after providing an assist and scoring a goal, before falling badly on his arm. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi looks certain to miss next weekend`s `Clasico` as his side entertain Real Madrid after tests confirmed that he has suffered a fracture in the radial bone of his right arm.

Messi had to be substituted midway through the first half of his side`s 4-2 win at home to Sevilla after providing an assist and scoring a goal, before falling badly on his arm, reports Xinhua news agency.

He left the pitch in obvious pain and was taken off for tests which have confirmed the extent of his injury and that he will miss what is arguably the most important game of the season. Barcelona's official website confirmed that he has broken the "radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks."

That means that he will miss next Sunday`s game against Real Madrid, who are in crisis after losing to Levante on Saturday with coach Julen Lopetegui linked with a possible dismissal. 

At the same time, he will also miss two Champions League games against Inter Milan and Liga Santander matches against Rayo Vallecano and Betis, with the aim of recovering when Barca take on Atletico Madrid on November 24th.

