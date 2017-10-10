Lack of sponsor support, inaugural T20 Global League postponed

Johannesburg: The T20 Global League, a brainchild of Cricket South Africa, which has been in troubled waters since its announcement has now been postponed till November, 2018.

It has been learnt that CSA has been unable to procure a good broadcast deal as well as lucrative title sponsorship to set the ball rolling. The postponement announcement comes right after Haroon Lorgat quit CEO's post of the South African board.

The decision was taken following a CSA and T20 Global League board meeting today and in consultation with franchise owners.

"We have not come to this decision lightly," CSA acting CEO, Thabang Moroe was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority. We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well," Moroe said.

"We will re-group and come back stronger and better. At this time, we also wish to thank all the players, sponsors, broadcast partners, SACA (South African Cricketers Association) and FICA (Federation of International Cricketers) who have committed to the project.

"We appreciate the continued support of the individuals and organizations who have believed in this tournament," added Moroe.

The franchise owners are in support of the decision.

"Having discussed it with Moroe and Nenzani, we have arrived at a unanimous decision to defer the inaugural edition to next year," said Osman Osman, from the Pretoria Mavericks.