Lalchand Rajput speaks on his candidature for national coaching role

New Delhi: Lalchand Rajput may not be discussed as one of the favourites for the role of India’s national cricket coach and that is understandable as the quiet man that he is makes sure that there is no hype around his candidature. But Rajput has delivered as a coach at various levels in the game and it will be foolhardy to not consider his application in all seriousness. Now only time will tell if can pip a Ravi Shastri or a Virender Sehwag.

Speaking to NDTV.com, Rajput was quoted to be saying, "Not just me, many former cricketers have applied for the post. The advisory committee is there to decide who the best is. I have done my job in the past and everyone knows about that. The 2007 series is the major example. Let's the committee decide who the best person for the coach's job is."

He further said, "My record says I have done well. I don't see any competition from Shastri or Sehwag or any others who have applied for the job. Let the best one win. I know we all are in competition, but I don't see myself competing with the other applicants. I have my own identity and they have theirs.

He also added, "When I was given the responsibility in 2007, I think I did my best. The result is in front of us. Let's CAC decide the best one. If I am the one, I will get it, if someone else deserves, let him take up the job. All we want to see Indian team winning. I am one of the applicants for the coach's job. It is must be in the committee's and captain's minds as to what kind of coach they need at this point of time. Let them decide from among us."