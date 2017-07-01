Lasith Malinga diagnosed with viral influenza, ruled out of 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: The controversial pacer Lasith Malinga, who was slapped with a suspended six-month match ban earlier this week, has been diagnosed with a viral influenza.

Sri Lanka will be without the services of Malinga in the second ODI against Zimbabwe as the seamer has been told to take two days of rest after coming down with the bug.

"Medical reports have ruled him out of the next game and recommended a rest period of 48 hours," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Cricket also said that left-arm bowler Lakshan Sandakan had missed the first ODI due to the same illness.

Malinga is currently five wickets short of 300 in ODIs, five short of becoming the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to the mark after Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Sanath Jayasuriya.

The 33-year-old took one wicket in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday and gave away 51 runs.



Zimbabwe took 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series as they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Galle.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on July 2.

Three more ODIs will be played in the series, all in Hambantota, followed by a one-off Test at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.