Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for 'monkey' remark

The bowler is, however, free to play in the home series against Zimbabwe starting Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 23:56
Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for &#039;monkey&#039; remark
Courtesy Reuters

New Delhi: Lasith Malinga received a suspended one-year ban after the fast bowler pleaded guilty to a charge of speaking to the media without permission, Sri Lanka Cricket said on Tuesday.

"Malinga issued six-month suspended sentence and 50% fine," said SLC on their official Twitter handle.

Although Malinga has escaped suspension for first six months, instead he will be paying 50 percent of his match fees starting from next ODI as a fine.

Malinga tendered a formal apology for criticising Sri Lanka’s sports minister over the team’s fitness levels.

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara castigated players for allegedly being overweight soon after Sri Lanka failed to reach the semifinals at the Champions Trophy earlier in June, with the team dropping several catches against Pakistan.

Malinga said players knew best about the game and likened the minister - who had suggested military training for the team - to a monkey occupying a parrot's nest.

Malinga had publicly ridiculed the minister's knowledge of cricket, saying that catches are missed in any game and implying that he was no more than an armchair critic.

He further added that nobody had raised fitness issues when Sri Lanka defeated India during a league game.

The bowler is, however, free to play in the home series against Zimbabwe starting Friday.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are scheduled to play five ODIs and a Test match.

